In a quick series of unanimous votes, the Killeen City Council moved forward on a handful of issues during its meeting Tuesday afternoon, including a bid to rehabilitate over 15,000 feet of wastewater main.
The council approved a $1.79 million contract with Insituform Technologies, LLC to rehabilitate wastewater main in northwest Killeen that was found to be defective through a sanitary sewer evaluation survey, part of the 2012 Water and Wastewater Master Plan. Insituform Technologies, LLC has performed over 25,000 feet of wastewater main in past rehabilitation projects for the City of Killeen. Funding for the projects is available in the 2013 Water and Sewer Bond.
“The infrastructure of north Killeen is in disrepair,” said Councilman Gregory Johnson. “The city is making great headway in fixing these streets and I don’t want to hinder that.”
In other business, the council approved the investment report for the last quarter of 2018.
According to the report, which can be found on the city website, the city saw a 30.9 percent increase in interest revenue from the previous quarter, and a 38 percent increase in the investment balance the city has with investment management firm Valley View Consulting, LLC. These percentages represent a change city staff said is expected at the end of the year, when property tax revenue is added to the balance.
Also Tuesday, the council voted to approve the city’s appointment of presiding judges for the May 4 election and early voting period.
The council also voted to approve canceling the election for District 1, where incumbent Councilwoman Shirley Fleming is unopposed.
“On behalf of myself and my entire district, we offer the heartiest congratulations to Mrs. Fleming,” Councilman Jim Kilpatrick said.
Fleming will be considered re-elected effective May 4.
The council will convene for a workshop at 5 p.m. March 19, at City Hall, 101 N. College Street.
