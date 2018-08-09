A night in Killeen’s city jail is not meant to be a fun experience. For Mellisa Brown, a former Killeen council candidate who was arrested Tuesday evening at a City Council meeting, the night was “disappointing and motivating.”
Brown was arrested after attempting to address council members during a workshop discussion on city sewer lines on Tuesday, on a Class B misdemeanor charge of disruption of a meeting or procession.
The mayor on Wednesday said her behavior was disruptive but that he understood that emotions can get out of hand.
“I didn’t sleep much that night,” Brown said, on Thursday. “The first thing I did when I got home was take a shower.”
Brown said the conditions in the jail were unsanitary, cold and uncomfortable.
“Everything is concrete and steel, and there was no pad to lie down on,” Brown said. “The guard decides if you are deserving of the paper clothes they issue.”
She also alleges she was not given medication that was dropped off at the jail Tuesday night. “It’s medication that I’m not supposed to stop taking suddenly,” she said.
Brown said it was 10 a.m. on Wednesday before she was able to speak to her husband and learn that her medication already had been dropped off.
“I was able to ask the guard for my meds and the guard said, ‘Oh you would like to have your meds?’”
She said the guard gave her medication but she is concerned about others in the future. “I wonder about someone with psychiatric issues,” Brown said. “They shouldn’t have to ask for their medication when the instructions are on the bottle.”
After Killeen police refused to answer questions about the medications, the Herald filed a public information act request with the Killeen Police Department for more information about the administering of Brown's medications.
Brown’s husband posted a $2,000 bail Wednesday morning and now she is deciding what her next step will be.
It will include going to future meetings, she said.
“It’s not going to slow me down,” Brown said. “I’ll keep recording, broadcasting (on Facebook Live) and speaking out every chance I get.”
Brown live streams every meeting to her Facebook page and Tuesday night was no exception, which is why her arrest can be seen online.
She expressed concern that the incident might keep people from attending council meetings.
“Regardless of what people saw, it shouldn’t prevent others from going to meetings and being heard by their representatives,” Brown said.
