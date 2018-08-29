A renovated meeting space for the Killeen City Council — including upgraded audio-visual and superficial improvements — is nearing reality.
On Tuesday, the council approved a $143,821 contract with Flower Mound-based Rushworks to upgrade technology at the council chambers at City Hall, 101 N. College St. The contract, which will bring updated software and audio-visual improvements, is part two of the council’s more than $410,000 initiative to fully update the aging chambers, which were constructed in 1995.
On July 10, the council approved a $277,407 contract to cosmetically upgrade the chambers to include accommodations for meetings, workshops and executive sessions at the chambers. Prior to construction starting, the council conducted its nonvoting workshops in the Utilities Collection Building across the street from City Hall.
The redesign will also include new electrical wiring, HVAC, lighting, and superficial improvements to include carpet, upholstery, paint, window shades and a re-designed council dais.
Both the technology upgrades and renovation will be paid through Public, Educational or Governmental funds, which are paid by cable providers as a requirement for their state franchise. The PEG funds are use limited to expenditures that improve a governmental access channel.
For the technology contract, the council voted 6-1 with Councilman Gregory Johnson opposed.
On Tuesday, Johnson said he didn’t support using the use-limited PEG funds on a chambers remodel.
“Just because the City is limited in the types of projects these funds can be used for, doesn’t mean we go spend them to renovate a room that is only used once a week to conduct city council meetings,” Johnson said in an email.
The council voted 5-1 to approve the makeover project in July with Johnson opposed.
As of Tuesday, the framework for the new dais in the chambers had been constructed, according to a city photo. The project is scheduled for completion in early 2019.
