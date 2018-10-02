The Killeen City Council is prepared to appoint 15 applicants to a long-awaited advisory committee to study the implementation of impact fees to pay for infrastructure around new development.
On Tuesday, the council considered appointments to the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee, a state-mandated committee tasked with determining the boundaries and rules for the implementation of impact fees assessed on new building permits.
The 15 names the council favored appointing to the committee include:
- Cyndi Rowe
- Michael Boyd
- Josh Welch
- Neal White
- Suiled Y Ponce Diaz
- Tad Dorroh
- Johnny Frederick
- Kathy Jo Harkin
- Tracy N. Hillman
- Joel R. Steine
- Reginald David Cole
- Scott Brooks
- Gary “Bubba” Purser, Jr.
- Placidio Rivera
- Elijah McMeen
By statute, the committee must have a minimum of five members. Forty percent of the members must be members of the real estate, development, or building industry, and at least one member must reside in an extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The impact fees would be added onto commercial or residential building permits and help pay for new infrastructure costs in high-growth areas.
According to state law, the fees are use limited to infrastructure outside of new developments that service those developments.
The council directed the city to seek out applications for the committee in June 2017 after it reached a consensus to accept outside applications rather than using the city’s nine-member Planning and Zoning Commission due to concerns over a conflict of interest.
The council approved the implementation of the fees in August 2016 as the city looked for new sources of revenue to help pay for new road and water-sewer infrastructure.
By state law, impact fees cannot be used for maintenance of existing infrastructure.
According to the city, impact fees could recover more than $40 million for future road, water and sewer projects.
The council will formally vote to approve the committee members, pending confirmation of the appointees’ commitment to serve, at its regular meeting Oct. 16.
Also on Tuesday, the council discussed approving a twice-delayed zoning request a new 179-home subdivision on south Bunny Trail.
The council moved Aug. 7 to table a request from Reeces Creek Developers to rezone a 50-acre parcel of land on the eastern frontage of Bunny Trail at Mohawk Drive after the council expressed concern the new subdivision would add to heavy morning traffic in the area. The item was pulled from the council’s agenda again Aug. 21.
The new subdivision — named Goodnight Ranch Phase 14 — would generate 1,790 vehicle trips per day at full build-out, according to city figures. The council opted to allow the city to negotiate an agreement with the developer to fully build out Mohawk to help ease traffic off of Bunny Trail.
City planner Tony McIlwain said the developer asked the council to reconsider the item as it negotiates with the city on a possible “oversizing” agreement to build and expand Mohawk Drive to meet city specifications.
