After four members of the Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to halt outsourcing the city’s solid waste enterprise, the three council members on the losing side of the consensus vote are crying foul.
Although their concerns are different, council members are accusing senior city staff of designing a request for proposals that was “designed to fail” and other council members of “weaponizing” consensus votes to kill important initiatives in workshops.
The rash decision to stop the nearly 2-year-old process in its tracks left a number of unanswered questions — and also shed light on some curious budgeting decisions in the solid waste fund.
Mow money
One of the curious budgeting steps was charging the trash fund for roughly $800,0000 for city-wide, right-of-way mowing expenses — a decision made by a city administration more than a decade ago.
Years of city staff financial practices came under the microscope last year and were criticized in a special audit of Killeen finances released in September.
Auditors found an increasing amount of taxpayers’ money was being used for debt service, and a decreasing amount went to maintenance and operations.
“Moreover, the City’s lack of planning and reserving for ongoing maintenance needs has placed financial pressure on the City’s budget over the years,” according to the audit report done by McConnell & Jones.
The annual $800,000 isn’t the only use of trash fund money for another purpose. In December, the city took $1.67 million from the trash fund and put it into an unrelated city account hurt by the city’s overspending.
In fiscal year 2016, the city transferred $14.3 million total between enterprise funds and other funds, according to the audit. The enterprise — or business funds — are for trash, water/sewer, drainage and airport.
Auditors in September recommended the city manager create and the city council adopt policies to govern each Enterprise Fund. The policies should be specific about the use of the money, the conditions in which funds can be transferred to other funds. Then, staff should be trained. (For more information on this: bit.ly/ratepayersmoney)
In summer 2017, Killeen City Manager Ron Olson said he wanted to eventually move the mowing expenses back to the operational fund to bring the service more in line with the city’s budgeting policy.
Other concerns
Other questions remain about the outsourcing: Could residents have gotten a better deal if the contract length was extended? Were the city’s rates for hypothetical services accurate?
With a new council soon to be seated after the May 5 election, those questions could come to the forefront sooner rather than later.
The three council members who voted against stopping the outsourcing process accused city staff of hamstringing the outsourcing process, “weaponizing” council workshops to kill major policies and rushing the vote.
The three council members who voted to continue the outsourcing were council members Gregory Johnson, Steve Harris and Shirley Fleming.
“The (request for proposals) was designed by senior city staff to fail from the beginning,” Johnson said in an email Tuesday. “From one-sided presentations to the City Council to citizens being shut out of the decision making process; all stakeholders took a loss today in this chapter of Killeen. In the end, the City has a cash cow to continue to tap into waste on unnecessary expenditures while solid waste workers continue to be underpaid and undervalued and citizens in the end still won’t get an affordable recycling program.”
Councilman Steve Harris, in a letter to Herald editors, said council members using consensus votes to halt long-term council endeavors set a dangerous precedent on other priorities.
“When it comes to the ‘killing’ of a council proposal, official discussions of topics and contracts, investigations and etc, I do not believe a consensus vote should be allowed,” Harris said. “Any council business should only be discontinued in an official council meeting with an official vote.”
Harris said the solid waste vote Tuesday left “a door opened for absolute corruption” and pressed the council to only vote on items “correctly.”
“The consensus to ‘kill’ the RFP wasn’t a victory, it was a door opened for absolute corruption to occur,” Harris wrote. “When we, the citizens, like or dislike something, when we get what we want, we have to be careful we get what we want correctly, not incorrectly. Some citizens got what they wanted this time through this process; but, what happens the next time when the same tactic is used to deny you what you want?”
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said she thought the decision was taken too quickly and didn’t account for resident input on the outsourcing.
“It was rushed,” she said Thursday. “I really do think it was rushed because you have new council members coming on, and they should have been the one involved in that decision.”
Fleming, whose term ends in May 2019, said she intended to bring the outsourcing decision back up council consideration after new members are elected May 5.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King, who introduced the decision to halt the process Tuesday, and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Councilman Juan Rivera said Tuesday he believed outsourcing the service without a clear cost benefit would have been a mistake.
“The numbers speak for themselves — we need to look at this because the numbers don’t lie,” he said.
There was actually one proposal — from Frontier — that would have lower rates for all the services the city sought. However, Olson said the company was formed in late 2017 and had no comparable municipal experience on its resume, casting doubt on the accuracy of its proposed rates.
Companies that submitted proposals March 16 were:
Houston-based Waste Management
Northampton, United Kingdom-based FCC Environmental
Hillsboro-based Frontier Waste Solutions
Austin-based Texas Disposal System
‘Shifted’ costs
Because the solid waste fund is used to pay for other services in the city, an outsourcing of solid waste could create financial chaos throughout other city funds.
Olson said Tuesday if the council decided to outsource the city’s solid waste enterprise, there are a number expenditures that would either have to be picked up by outside proposers, could be eliminated outright or would have to be “shifted” to other funds.
The city uses about $800,000 annually in solid waste money to pay for mowing right-of-ways throughout the city. Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said if that annual $800,000 expense were tacked onto proposers’ base bids, it would significantly increase the effective rates of a private enterprise.
But why are solid-waste ratepayers paying for mowing expenses — including personnel — that service the city as a whole?
Shine said a city administration more than a decade ago made the decision to pay for city right-of-way mowing in the solid waste fund because the city’s operational fund could not afford it.
“The reasoning at the time was that the (ratepayers’) fund was healthy enough to support the expense of the new service and that the management structure would be able to accommodate the new responsibility,” Shine said Thursday. “Mowing expenses cannot currently be accommodated in the General Fund, so in order to continue the service, the cost would need to be carried forward as part of solid waste fees. If not carried forward, the service could not be afforded without creating a new source of revenue.”
Although it looks odd for solid waste rates to pay for citywide mowing, Shine said there is no state law governing the use of solid waste funds, and the council approved those expenditures in each annual budget.
Another financial concern with outsourcing was what to do with the loss of money from the trash fund that contributed to the city’s expenses for information technology, risk management and others.
“(These costs) represent the Solid Waste Fund’s portion of shared systems,” Shine said. “The system doesn’t go away if Solid Waste does because the system still has to exist for the rest of the organization.”
The total costs that would have to be accommodated are $1.66 million a year, according to a city presentation. The general fund alone would have to take on $1.185 million.
Olson said the city would have to cut expenses or raise taxes to make up that money. An example of expense cutting equivalent for the loss would be elimination of 22 city positions, based on average salary.
Unanswered questions
Although council members who voted to halt the solid waste process felt their questions were adequately answered, some threads were left untrimmed in two weeks of discussion over the outsourcing.
One idea, reissuing a request for proposals with a 15-year contract rather than a five-year contract, was supported by only one council member, Fleming, though Olson said a longer contract could help lower rates.
Olson said two of the four proposers floated 15-year contracts on their accord, arguing a longer contract could mitigate initial capital investment and potentially lower rates. “Fifteen years would give us better rates,” Olson said.
However, Olson said Tuesday, best practices research showed cities that outsource solid waste often agree to a five-year contract on the initial term. The city’s request for proposals asked for an initial five-year term and city options for three additional five-year terms.
Another unanswered question is whether the council will now invest in bringing back the city’s curbside recycling program, which was ended by council vote in August 2016.
According to city projections, only one of the four proposers effective rates for 96-gallon residential waste and recycling containers that was lower than the city’s.
The city said it could add recycling onto an amended form its current service at rates far lower than all of its competitors.
According to the city, the increase to an average monthly residential bill would increase $3.58 cents to include curbside recycling. All of the competitors’ increase in rates ran between $4.80 and $7.30 for the same addition, according to the proposals.
The city had cut its limited, voluntary curbside recycling program in September 2016 to save money.
