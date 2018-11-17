Killeen City Council members are calling one of their peer’s Facebook comments concerning a controversial vote Tuesday on a street maintenance fee divisive and unnecessary.
On Saturday, two council members — Debbie Nash-King and Hugh “Butch” Menking — addressed comments Councilman Gregory Johnson made on Facebook imploring residents to turn out to the polls in May and vote against district council members who moved to draft a $1.6 million street maintenance fee aimed at addressing the city’s crumbling roads.
Johnson was out of state on business Tuesday and was not present for the consensus vote, which directed the city to draft a formal ordinance putting the fee into law.
In a post Wednesday, Johnson said he was “saddened” by the 4-2 consensus that was approved by Menking, Juan Rivera, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick and Shirley Fleming. In a response to a reader comment saying council members have not been responsive to resident concerns, Johnson replied: “We’ll get them in May. Election for district seats are up then. I’ll be out in full force.”
Johnson could not be reached for comment.
On Saturday, Nash-King, the District 2 representative who voted against drafting the fee, said she was concerned by Johnson’s comments, which she described as divisive.
“I’m not sure if his threat meant it was physical harm or attempting to get us voted out of office to further his own agenda,” she said. “It appears to be an action to try to divide the city against the council. I don’t think it’s fair that if an individual votes one way, you shouldn’t have to threaten a person.”
Menking told the Herald that Johnson was entitled to speak his mind on the vote but found the political wrangling to be unnecessary when council members were seeking to address a chronic problem.
“It seems a little excessive, but it’s their right to say what they want,” Menking said of other council members. “As I canvassed people and read emails, there are plenty of people who want good quality street maintenance, and they don’t mind paying a fee if it’s set aside for those purposes.”
Fleming declined to comment on Johnson’s post but said Tuesday she supported the fee because she thought the city needed a solution to chronically underfunded road repairs.
Councilman Steve Harris, in a comment on Johnson’s post, said he expected the fee to be approved despite his no vote Tuesday.
“I did my best to do and suggest what I could in opposing this fee even though I knew that it would pass,” he said.
Rivera and Kilpatrick could not be reached by phone or email Saturday.
Following his comments Wednesday, Johnson announced he would sponsor a town hall forum Tuesday addressing residents concerns and questions on the fee, which will go up for council approval within the next couple months.
