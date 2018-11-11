The Killeen City Council will continue discussion Tuesday on a street maintenance fee that would be assessed on commercial and residential water bills to pay for the city’s backlog of road repair needs.
Further consideration is set for the council’s workshop following its 5 p.m. regular meeting. Council members will review a wide matrix of potential actions related to the matter.
On July 17, the council voted to delay discussion on the controversial fee, which the city estimates would add more than $6 to a single-family home’s water bill each month, at the highest estimate.
Now, city officials are pushing for action on the fee, arguing the solution needs to be found before street maintenance spirals out of control.
“Doing nothing is not really doing nothing,” Mayor Jose Segarra said Oct. 23. “We’re going to continue to see streets deteriorate if we kick this can further down the road.”
By establishing a separate fund for street maintenance, the city said an overburdened operational fund would receive some breathing room as property tax revenues remain constrained each year.
If the city does not institute the fee, the other options are attempting to raise property taxes by around 2 cents or cutting expenditures in the general fund, which could mean the elimination of city positions, David Olson said.
In other business, council will receive an update regarding the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Master Plan. The update follows three town halls on the Master Plan held this past week in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.
Council members will also discuss spending $168,091 for the purchase of residential and commercial solid waste containers.
The council’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.