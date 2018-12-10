The city of Killeen is considering expanding its 500-foot barrier for trucks parking near neighborhoods after residents expressed concern about increased traffic and noise in certain locations, the city said.
Today, the Killeen City Council will discuss adding 100 feet to the distance 1-ton and heavier trucks must park away from a residential-zoned property.
The 500-foot barrier was established as part of a council vote in April to amend the city’s code of ordinances to prevent large trucks from parking near homes. The ban does not include travel trailers and light trucks for non-commercial use.
A citation under the ordinance comes with a $200 fine.
The amendment was proposed after the city reviewed its noise abatement policy, according to a council memorandum.
Under the city’s previous ordinance, trucks of that size were prevented from parking on streets adjacent to residential-zoned parcels, creating a patchwork of parking spaces for truck drivers close to neighborhoods.
According to the current map of banned areas, the amended ordinance prevents trucks from parking throughout the vast majority of the city with strips of available parking on State Highway 195, Interstate 14 and Clear Creek Road.
Adding 100 feet to the ordinance would close gaps around homes and prevent trucks parking on roads that feed into and out of neighborhoods.
The city highlighted Folly Drive in Killeen as a spot where truckers have congregated since the ordinance was approved. Folly Drive does not appear on a map.
If the council chooses to move ahead with the new 600-foot barrier, it will go up for a final vote at the council’s regular meeting Dec. 18.
