With Killeen City Manager Ron Olson to retire in October, the city is gearing up to find his replacement.
On Tuesday, after the Killeen City Council’s regular meeting, a special workshop will be held to start the process to search for a new city manager. Mayor Jose Segarra told the Herald in a phone call on Friday that the workshop is to “get some guidance from the city council on how to go about the process.”
“My objective is to have somebody here before our current city manager leaves. But if not, that is fine, too,” Segarra said.
Olson announced Wednesday he plans to retire Oct. 1 at the start of the city’s fiscal year. He is retiring from his city management career, and is not eligible to retire from the city of Killeen because he has not completed at least five years of service, said city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
According to his retirement letter, Olson plans to complete the planning cycle and budget for fiscal year 2019-20 before he retires.
“This will lay the groundwork for the next city manager and allow them time to create their own plans for the future,” Olson said in his letter.
As of today, a public presentation on the status of the FY20 budget has not been presented nor scheduled.
Olson was hired as city manager in February 2017. He has served as manager for various cities for more than 40 years.
Olson, now 70, was 67 when he was appointed by the council.
“He did a fantastic job and put the city in great shape. When I met with him on Monday, he came back from vacation and after talking, we both knew, it’s time. It is time for him to retire,” Segarra told the Herald on Wednesday.
In 2017, the council voted 6-1 to approve Olson — formerly the Corpus Christi city manager — and his contract. Councilman Gregory Johnson voted in dissent, saying he was opposed to Olson’s $225,000 annual salary.
Before accepting the position in Killeen, Olson previously served as city manager of Corpus Christi; Middletown, Ohio; Belding, Mich.; West Jordan, Utah; and as deputy city manager of Arlington.
Killeen hired Olson through Strategic Government Resources, based in Keller, Texas, which specializes in executive recruiting of jobs such as police chief, city manager, finance director and planning director.
Segarra said it is possible for the city to use the company again.
In other matters during the regular city council meeting, two items that regard public safety will come to a vote.
The Killeen Fire Department is asking for council to consider a realignment in its staffing with elimination of one fire deputy chief position and adding one assistant fire chief, according to city officials.
Currently, the department has 36 fire captains, six battalion chiefs and four deputy chiefs.
Fire Chief Brian Brank said at last Tuesday’s workshop, of the current four deputy fire chiefs; one will be appointed to the job.
The new position — which will be one rank higher from deputy fire chief — will also create a new pay rank in the department pay plan with an expected pay increase of $2,423 in fiscal year 2019, $6,752 in FY20, and $7,171 in FY21.
The expected base first-year annual salary for the assistant fire chief is $105,411. A deputy fire chief’s first-year salary is $91,292.
According to city reports, the department’s FY19 budget and future budgets will support the new position’s salary.
The Killeen Police Department submitted a funding request last week to not exceed $50,000 for purchase of equipment and ammunition through GT Distributors Incorporated.
Police Chief Charles Kimble said the department purchases police duty gear, body armor, and ammunition from the Austin based company “which is the only authorized law enforcement distributor in Texas for Vista Outdoors, the parent company of Federal Premium and Speer Ammunition.”
Kimble told the Herald on June 18 that the department is currently undergoing its annual staff requalifications and the additional ammunition will support the task and day-to-day operations.
The department’s current fiscal year expenditures total $18,701 for ammunition and $6,908 for duty gear.
“The projected expenses include an additional $20,500 for ammunition, $2,000 for duty gear, and approximately $18,600 for soft body armor. The total projected purchases from GT Distributors, Inc. for the current fiscal year will be approximately $66,709,” Kimble said to the council June 18.
The council will vote on both public safety requests at 5 p.m., Tuesday, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.