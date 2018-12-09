The Killeen City Council is set to hold a final vote Tuesday on a $1.6 million street fee, according to a meeting agenda posted online by the city.
On Nov. 13, the council moved 4-2 to pursue a fee that would bring in $1.6 million per year for the city’s ailing road infrastructure, far below the high-end estimate of $6.2 million the city proposed. The fees would be placed on water bills.
The fee would add $1.70 to a single-family home’s monthly water bill, pending final calculations, city officials said.
The fee also would be assessed to commercial properties, using a formula that factors in square footage, building use and motor vehicle trips generated.
The goal of the fee, according to the city, would be for developments to pay for their proportionate impact on city roads, with supermarkets and high-traffic businesses paying proportionately more than a single home.
In the last council workshop Dec. 4, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick and council members Shirley Fleming, Hugh “Butch” Menking and Juan Rivera moved to bring the ordinance up for a final vote Tuesday.
Council members Debbie Nash-King, Steve Harris and Gregory Johnson voted against pursuing the fee. Johnson was not present for the Nov. 13 consensus.
The following week, Johnson and Kilpatrick co-hosted a town hall-style meeting to provide more information to voters regarding the proposed fee. More than 60 people attended the meeting, during which Johnson and Kilpatrick offered opposing views about the need to implement the fee.
Johnson and Harris have proposed seeking alternate funding to meet the city’s street maintenance needs. Nash-King has urged the council to postpone a decision on the fee to a future date.
A proposed street maintenance fee has been voted down twice by previous councils.
In pushing for quick action on the plan, Menking recently asserted that “kicking the can down the road” is what has brought the city to the current road funding crisis.
The city has allocated $330,000 for street maintenance in the current budget — far short of the $1.7 million annually recommended by a 2012 transportation study.
Fleming was the swing vote in last week’s 4-3 council decision advancing the ordinance to a final vote. However, she said she wants to see its language tightened up to ensure the revenue is used specifically for repairing roads — not on bridges and rights-of-way, as the current ordinance allows.
She also called for more transparency regarding the fee, saying she wanted a city audit of the program every six months with a report to the council and a running fund balance and road priority list shared with the public via the city website.
“Residents should be able to see where the projects stand and how the money has been spent,” she said Saturday.
If the ordinance is approved Tuesday, it will go into effect the following day, but there will be a six-month “implementation period” before it shows up on residents’ water bills in July.
The council’s workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
Herald staffer Dave Miller contributed to this article.
mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553
