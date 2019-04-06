The city of Killeen could grow by an additional 159 acres as two building investors are seeking to have their property be annexed, citing the land as “vacant and contiguous to current city limits.”
During the April 1 workshop meeting, city council members were presented with two annexation petitions from area homebuilder Gary Purser Jr. and WBW Land Investments Limited Partnership — both submitted one week apart in March.
Purser is petitioning land adjacent to 5601 Clear Creek Road, which totals approximately 76.459 acres, while WBW Land is seeking the annexation of land adjacent to 7501 Chaparral Road, totaling approximately 83.01 acres.
Both are “petitioning to have the property annexed into the corporate limits of Killeen,” as stated in city staff reports.
At last week’s City Council workshop meeting, the council heard from Assistant Director of Planning Tony McIlwain, who presented maps and a timeline on what will happen next if the council decides to move forward on Tuesday.
“I have two voluntary petitions … on April 9, if you decided to conduct public hearings and institute the proceedings, at that meeting you will direct the city manager to prepare an annexation service plan,” McIlwain said.
The total process to completion is 90 days, which is subjected with two public hearings before the annexation ordinance is voted on.
“We can’t have it tabled or postponed because we only have a certain amount of time in which we meet state requirements,” McIlwain said.
According to state law, the receiving city of such petitions have approximately 30 days from the submission date to grant or refuse each petition.
McIlwain said both developers are intending to construct homes in the area.
“Most of the time when someone is petitioning for annexation and they’re a developer, the intent is to get access to city’s sewer and water and the absence of that access when you are relying on things such as a on-site septic facility,” McIlwain said.
He added that the county public health department has limits on lots size that are “far greater than what we have for a single family homes.”
“The county has some standards and no zoning so it’s a give and take and they (developers) don’t get the density they would like to have,” McIlwain said.
Fiscal impact was not discussed as the council will vote on Tuesday to advance the annexation process. If the council vote yes, it would direct City Manager Ron Olson to develop a service plan, staff will then assess the fiscal impacts of annexation and present the information to the council.
The City Council District 4 representative, Steve Harris, stated he does not support any of the annexations and will vote against it on Tuesday.
“Last week, comments were made about allowing the landowners to do what they wanted to do … it’s their land, they can do what they want to do. Like I said, if they do want to develop the land the way that they want to ... I don’t want the city to be a part of it,” Harris said.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
