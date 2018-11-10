Rosewood project

An aerial view of the 103 acres of land on Rosewood Drive and Interstate 14 that could be the city of Killeen's "gateway project," according to a Killeen City Council memorandum.

A community forum discussing upcoming development around Rosewood Drive will be held this week.

Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King is sponsoring the event, which will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Community Center, located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

“We want to hear your input, answer your questions and address any concerns you may have about this special project before development starts,” a Nash-King advertisement reads.

The project, which will largely pave over a stretch of grass running on both sides of the four-lane Rosewood Drive, has already been halfway mapped out, with an apartment complex coming to the road’s western frontage and commercial lots lining both sides.

