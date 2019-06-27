Plastic bags into sleeping mats, who would’ve thought?
Killeen District 1 Councilwoman Shirley Fleming did.
Since 2018, Fleming has partnered with local churches and the District 1 Advisory Board to collect new and used plastic shopping bags that will be crocheted into sleeping mats for the homeless community.
Fleming holds classes to the public on how to make the sleeping mat, which she says requires a lot of work from start to finish.
The classes are held at the Moss Rose Community and Development Center on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The center’s director Janice Taylor also helps Fleming with the class.
On Wednesday evening Fleming had 30 participants attend including members of Copperas Cove Five Hill Royalty.
Wendy Sledd, volunteer director of the Miss Five Hills scholarship program said they “saw the call for volunteers by the Moss Rose Community and Development Center in the Herald and we responded with our time and effort.”
Fleming said Wednesday was the highest attendance to date.
“This is amazing how everyone came together. I am so pleased. We had people from Cove, Harker Heights and Killeen. I do thank all the children and their parents that helped out,” Fleming said.
Fleming became interested in the project after a trip to Austin to deliver food and other essentials to the homeless, which was coordinated by St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
St. Paul church has been ministering to the homeless in Austin for a number of years and started making and distributing mats over a year ago, said Debra Ponce, parish secretary previously to the Herald.
There are a few ways to donate bags.
Fleming said she, along with the District 1 Advisory Board, will accept donations of plastic bags and lightly used T-shirts. The shirts would be repurposed into durable bags for the homeless to secure their items.
To coordinate a donation with Fleming, or to learn more about volunteering for the project, call 254-392-2719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.