A free family party is headed your way this Saturday.
Killeen Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King has put the word out that the District 2 “Family Fun Day” is to be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Killeen’s Conder Park, 810 Conder St., on Sept. 8. She said it’s a District 2 party, but all Killeen residents are invited.
Nash-King said she held a similar event in the southern part of the district and is now holding one in the northern part, and she has plans for several more.
“My goal is to take our community back one neighborhood at a time,” she said. ”We need to do something different… (Residents) don’t need to have to come to us. We have to go to them,” she said. “That’s our job.”
She stressed that the event is free and is being paid for out of her own pocket and through in-kind donations.
Killeen’s Neighborhood Watch program will be highlighted at the event, featuring an opportunity for attendees to meet members of the Killeen Police Department that service the district, including Killeen Lt. Willie Bryant. Bryant will be on hand to answer questions and provide guidance for those interested in becoming Neighborhood Watch block captains or volunteers.
“It’s all about connecting,” Nash-King said. “I’m just trying to connect the whole community.”
Free food and beverages will be available while supplies last, a host of children’s activities and entertainment are planned, and wellness screening services like blood pressure tests are also free of charge. From the looks of the councilwoman’s flyer on the fun day event, it appears balloons may also be in the mix.
Nash-King said she hopes for a great turnout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.