The Band Steele will open for Andy Grammer at 6:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July at Hood Stadium at Fort Hood. The band is in the midst of a military base tour that has taken them to many bases, such as Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, and the Military Academy in West Point, New York.
The duo, comprised of lead vocalist Bo Steele and guitarist Ben Rubino, is looking forward to play Fort Hood again.
“We know that the Fourth of July is a huge celebration there at Fort Hood, and we’re honored to be able to play it,” Rubino said.
Rubino added, “It’s going to be a big shebang.”
Their military base tour began after their single “Sit Awhile” went viral — especially among the military.
“We were blown away with the response,” Rubino said.
“Sit Awhile” made an appearance in the MusicRow Top 40, and it has been streamed 1.7 million times on Spotify.
The music video which accompanies the song is about two military buddies who go into battle, and one of them is killed in action.
“The comments were just overwhelming, they were helping a lot of people with PTSD, and just struggle with losing their loved ones and best friends,” Rubino said.
“Coming from a soldier, you guys did an amazing job on this song; I cannot watch this video without getting teary-eyed,” one commenter said.
“I don’t think a song has ever hit me so hard ... In just the first 30 seconds, I began tearing up ... hanging on to every single lyric. I listened to it on repeat for nearly two hours,” said another.
To view the music video for "Sit Awhile," go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gzvmTurAv0.
Entry to the concert is free, and people may start arriving at 4 p.m. The performances will be followed by the 1st Cavalry Band and a fireworks display choreographed to patriotic music.
Members of the general public in privately owned vehicles must enter and exit the event through the left visitors’ lane of the Clear Creek Gate or obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID.
