After a high-profile year for the Bell County Appraisal District in 2017, annual valuation protests are back down to average this summer, according to district figures.
Deputy chief appraiser Roger Chesser said Friday that 4,500 property owners protested their preliminary appraisals before the May 15 deadline to file.
According to chief appraiser Marvin Hahn, 4,500 is at the high end of the district’s average annual protest number.
Chesser said the 4,500 protests represent $2,568,387,910 in total value — roughly half the total value protested in 2017.
So far, 622 protests were informally settled with Appraisal Review Board hearings scheduled to begin June 24.
This year has been a far cry from 2017, when the district caused a public backlash after landowners along East Knights Way from U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 to Warrior’s Path in Harker Heights reported across-the-board appraisal increases from the previous year, some as high as 5,050 percent.
In May 2017, Hahn said an alteration of “mass appraisal” tables in 2017 was undertaken to address chronic land undervaluation along certain commercial corridors throughout the county.
“If we establish that on a certain class of property we’re appraising at 85 percent, and we should be at 100 percent, then we have to make those increases in those tables,” he said.
“Some of these commercial corridors have begun to expand, and sales have taken place, and we’ve kind of been behind the eight ball trying to play catch up.”
The astronomical increases led to an emotional public hearing held by the Harker Heights City Council in May 2017 and a rebuke from Texas District 54 Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, who represents Harker Heights.
On June 24, mired in an unprecedented number of formal appraisal protests from landowners, the appraisal district announced another across-the-board appraisal review and lowered the assessed values of properties most affected by the increases by as much as $500,000.
With no comparable across-the-board increases, the districts has received about 1,300 fewer protests in 2018 than 2017.
When the Appraisal Review Board convenes June 24, it will meet each business day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a day off for the July 4 holiday.
During the protest hearings, property owners visit “with the appraiser that made that decision and bring in any evidence that you have that what we’ve done is incorrect,” Hahn said in 2017. “We’ll exchange evidence and see what needs to be done.”
The hearings are open to the public and take place in the review board’s chambers at the appraisal district’s Belton office at 411 E. Central Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.