1. Yes. With IGA closing, it’s important that residents have a full-service grocery store nearby.

2. Yes. Opening a new grocery store is likely to spur more badly needed development.

3. No. It’s a waste of time and effort. Companies won’t come in if the area isn’t growing.

4. No. Residents will just have to make arrangements to shop at other stores in the city.

5. Unsure. It sounds like a good idea, but it may not be something that is easily achieved.

Vote

View Results