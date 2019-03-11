A woman who called police Sunday to report her boyfriend attacked her in front of their 5-year-old son and left her on the side of Interstate 35, helped police locate him and arrest him on multiple charges, an arrest affidavit states.
Darrice Travis Ned, 37, was arrested by police at around 2 p.m., when Ned's girlfriend was left abandoned on the side of Interstate 35, near mile-marker 321 in Lorena. The woman claimed she, Ned and their 5-year-old son were driving back to Killeen from a trip in Dallas when Ned became violent in front of their son.
"The victim stated Ned had physically assaulted her just prior to leaving Dallas where they were visiting his family," the affidavit states. "They continued arguing on the way back to Killeen and it escalated to him repeatedly punching her about the head and face, screaming and cursing while he was driving the vehicle."
The woman "repeatedly asked him to stop hitting her," but he did not, the affidavit states. During the drive, he drove erratically, weaving in and out of traffic with their son in the car.
Ned drove until he ran out of gas, near Lorena, where he and the woman got out of the car. He used a gas can from the back of the car to put a small amount of fuel in the car before he drove off without the woman, but with the couple's son.
The woman called police and walked along the frontage road until a Lorena officer found her. She told the officer that Ned did not have any weapons on him, but that he had "a lot of cocaine on him," the affidavit states.
Police searched the interstate and found Ned walking north on the shoulder of the southbound I-35 lanes with a gas can in his hand and the boy. Bruceville-Eddy police detained Ned and conducted a body search, where four grams of marijuana and one gram of cocaine was found.
Police arrested Ned on a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child, third-degree felony charges of assault and possession of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Ned was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with a bond listed at $116,000.
