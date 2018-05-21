An 18-year-old Copperas Cove High School student is dead following an accident Sunday afternoon in Williamson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Sihyeon Ryu Stephans was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 183 near Liberty Hill when she drove off the roadway, according to a DPS statement. Stephans overcorrected to the left and skidded into the southbound lane.
A second vehicle tried to slow down, but struck Stephans' Mazda Protege. Stephans was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Copperas Cove Independent School District Spokeswoman Wendy Sledd confirmed the loss.
Sledd said the student was set to graduate from Cove High next week.
“Our school district is mourning the loss of one of our Copperas Cove High School students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” Sledd said.
mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553
