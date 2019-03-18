Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce announced that it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hank’s Tire Pros & Muffler. The ceremony will take place at 918 South Main St. at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hank’s Tire Pros & Muffler is a family-owned business that began over 26 years ago, according to the chamber. In conjunction with the ribbon-cutting Hank’s Tire Pros & Muffler will be hosting a customer appreciation crawfish boil. Stop by and meet race car driver Greg Wilson with his sprint car and trailer, enjoy some music, drinks and delicious crawfish, according to the chamber. For more information, contact the chamber at 254-547-7571.
