City offices

Copperas Cove City Hall is on South Main Street.

 Julie A. Ferraro | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — More details about the ongoing situation with third-party water billing company Fathom are expected Tuesday at the regular meeting of the Copperas Cove City Council.

City Manager Ryan Haverlah is expected to give an update on the situation to the council as part of a report on various issues near the end of the meeting.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

