COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council welcomed two newcomers and welcomed back two incumbents at the start of its workshop session on Tuesday.

A swearing-in ceremony was held for Place 3 Councilman Dan Yancey, Place 4 Councilman Jay Manning and Place 5 Councilwoman-elect Dianne Campbell and Place 7 Councilman-elect Jack Smith. Each won their respective elections for City Council during the Nov. 5 elections.

