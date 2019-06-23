COPPERAS COVE — Priscilla Beauregard has been a licensed amateur radio operator since 2007.
“It is so much fun,” Beauregard said Saturday as she took part in the annual field day event held by the Copperas Cove Repeater Association.
Beauregard, who is in her 70s, thinks more people need to learn about amateur radio and get involved.
“You meet a lot of people, and they’re friendly and nice and it’s just a good hobby.”
The Copperas Cove Repeater Association has been around for more than 30 years. Its website states that the group provides amateur radio communication to Coryell, Bell and Lampasas counties through two repeaters — transmitters that take a radio signal and boost it so it can travel greater distances.
“My first radio was a handheld,” Beauregard said, “and I think maybe I paid $200 for it. We could sit in the park in Copperas Cove and reach Eddy.” The town is about 50 miles from Copperas Cove.
The equipment being used Saturday was definitely not handheld or inexpensive, but that’s what Beauregard feels is great about the hobby — it can be done on almost any kind of budget.
And though the group’s members enjoy the camaraderie they share through their hobby, there is also a serious purpose behind maintaining their radio operating skills. Many members of the group are part of the city’s emergency management volunteer program.
Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young is Copperas Cove’s Emergency Management coordinator. He’s also president of the Cove Repeater Association.
“The field day is held so that everybody throughout the United States, primarily, has the ability to test their readiness to perform in the event of a disaster, with all communications going completely haywire,” Young said.
The field day exercise runs for 24 hours. It requires that the group to mobilize at a pre-set location, set up temporary antennas to broadcast their radio signals and use a portable source to power all radio communication devices that are used. The group then tracks all the contacts it is able to make throughout the country.
Operators in one room were scanning radio bands and making contact through voice. In another room, a digital transmitter-receiver was collecting other digital contacts. The group even has a member who has set up a way to send email messages through a specially adapted transmitter.
There’s also a bit of a competition aspect to the field day. Young said groups can get points for what they use to power their equipment, for how they conduct the exercise and for the contacts they are able to connect with. The points are mainly for bragging rights and are not the real purpose of the event.
“The purpose is to practice our ability to participate in an austere environment ... where communications have been damaged and for us to sustain those communications for at least 24 hours,” Young said
“We got Hawaii!” came the triumphant shout as another contact was confirmed Saturday afternoon. The contact came courtesy of the newest licensed amateur radio operator at the event.
Alexander Donnell got his technician class license Saturday by successfully passing a test given by a volunteer examiner. Donnell spent most of the day Saturday actively seeking out radio contacts from around the U.S. and Canada.
“Whiskey Five Echo,” the 11-year-old said into the microphone as he spoke with a contact from New Jersey Saturday afternoon. “We are Three Echo North Texas,” Donnell said, confirming the contact so it could be counted as part of the field day tally.
Young would be happy if more youth like Donnell would become involved with amateur radio.
He hopes to hold some educational events for youth to help show them what an interesting and rewarding hobby it can be. The group also has meetings on the first Saturday of each month and welcomes newcomers.
In the meantime, group members will continue to have fun and remain prepared for future emergencies.
“There’s going to come a time ... that cellphones are going to be down, landlines are going to be down,” Beauregard said. “The only thing operating is going to be the radios.”
