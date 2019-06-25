COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council and the city’s Economic Development Corporation are joining forces to help plan the city’s next moves to lure more business to the city.
The two bodies discussed joint areas of concern Tuesday afternoon at three-hour workshop organized by City Manager Ryan Haverlah and EDC Director Jonas Titas. Titas, who was hired as EDC director last month, had proposed the meeting as a way to get everyone on the same page as to the direction and focus of economic development activities.
“This will be the first step in an ongoing process of the ... evolution of our organization,” Titas said at the start of the workshop.
Every member of the EDC board was present at the start of the meeting, along with six of the seven members of the city council, Mayor Bradi Diaz and Haverlah, Chamber of Commerce President Alicia Menard and Jimmy Clark, representing the Copperas Cove Industrial Foundation. Councilman Fred Chavez joined the meeting later in the presentation, as did Assistant EDC Director Diane Drussell.
The meeting was led by Tony DeLisi, a vice president with Avalanche Consulting, a firm out of Austin that does economic development consulting and research.
DeLisi began his presentation by defining the purpose of economic development, which boils down to creating jobs in primary industries and capital investment in a community, with the goal of growing a local economy.
DeLisi said the most common ways to grow an economy included conventions and tourism; transfers of income, which includes retirement and social services dollars being transferred into a community; and creating primary jobs.
DeLisi pointed out that the role of an economic development organization is to help create those jobs by being the first point of contact for companies that might want to build in an area. By knowing the partnerships and contacts within a community, an EDC can facilitate the conversations that can lead to landing a new company or industry.
The first hour of the presentation went over important roles for the economic development organization: forming partnerships, developing a strategic plan, keeping open lines of communication and marketing the community. DeLisi emphasized that communities around the U.S. are in competition for new industry and that a city like Copperas Cove has to have a solid, executable plan to compete successfully.
Titas also emphasized that talent was a key to luring industry to an area. He said the EDC is in the process of evaluating the area’s talent pool to give potential employers a better picture of what Copperas Cove can offer them if they locate here.
The second and third hour brought more questions and thoughts from the members of the city council and the EDC board. As the discussion progressed, the group put together a group of priorities that Titas and his staff plan to form into a mission statement for the EDC. Among those priorities were creating primary jobs, growing the area’s economy, encouraging investment in the community, assisting existing businesses, planning for the future and preserving the quality of life.
The members of both groups also made a list of their economic development priorities for the next 12 to 18 months. Among those were the ongoing work to make a land swap with Fort Hood; development of the multi-modal truck and rail project for shipping products and commodities; creating an economic development comprehensive plan; and continuing to have open communication between the two bodies, as well as doing outreach to the community at large to help show how progress is being made on economic development.
Members of both groups were enthusiastic about the presentation and the discussion it created.
“It (shows) here’s kind of what we want to go forward to in the next three months and five months,” Councilman Charlie Youngs said after the meeting.
EDC board member Joey Acfalle agreed. “It’s a beginning step for the EDC ... for the future of the community. I’ve learned a lot today.”
Titas called the meeting a great success. “We were able to hear from all of our key stakeholders, and it gives us a lot of data so we can build our program ... for this next year and really start to become a valuable organization for the community and our taxpayers,” Titas said.
dperdue@kdhnews.com
