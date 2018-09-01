On Tuesday, the Copperas Cove City Council is expected to adopt its budget and tax rate for fiscal 2019.
Total operating revenue comes to $33,773,676, with total operating expenditures coming to $37,033,386.
The city’s general fund revenue is set at $16,642,522, with expenditures set at $17,430,235. The budget is balanced, however, because the city is over its ideal fund balance by $902,462. Ideal fund balance means the first three months of the fiscal year.
The council has proposed a tax rate of 79.7908 cents per $100 property valuation, the same as the current rate.
In other business, council will review personnel improvement, capital outlay and capital improvement plans for fiscal years 2019-2023.
Coryell Memorial Hospital’s emergency medical services division has requested an agreement with the Copperas Cove Fire Department. The agreement will allow their EMS students to perform ride-outs in a student capacity with the fire department’s ambulance service.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.