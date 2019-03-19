COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove council members Tuesday night received their quarterly report from the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance.
Among highlights in the report given in the regular council meeting inside the Technology Center was a report on Legislative Day at Fort Hood. The event was held Feb. 1 to expand visibility and understanding of Fort Hood and Central Texas to the Texas Legislature.
Executive Director Keith Sledd said more than 130 attendees made for the largest attendance to date. He said Sen. Dawn Buckingham staff, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Fort Hood and HOTDA all collaborated to discuss priorities to boost the military installment.
Sledd also discussed the Governor’s Committee to Support the Military, which was formed by Gov. Greg Abbott to study and make recommendations on how best to maintain and enhance military value at existing military installations in the state.
Among the recommendations made by the committee, according to Sledd, is the reduction of impact to cities from property tax exemptions for disabled veterans.
“We don’t know where the bills are going,” Sledd said about how state bills are still being mulled. “They’re still in committees.”
Sledd also provided updated demographics for Fort Hood. As of March 5, there is a total of 97,276 people connected to the installation, and 3,183 that are currently deployed on various missions.
Council members approved a second payment of $4,250 for HOTDA services toward a total of $17,000.
In other business, council members approved $8,767.07 from the Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund to the Five Hills Art Guild to support its “Bridge the Gap!” Art Festival. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at Ogletree Gap Preserve in Copperas Cove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.