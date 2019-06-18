By David Perdue
Killeen Daily Herald
COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council will begin the process of putting together the next city budget with a presentation on July 2.
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah announced during the city council workshop Tuesday evening that he would present the official proposed budget to council on that date, with discussions and public hearings on the budget to follow
Haverlah and Interim Budget Director Ariana Beckman gave the mayor and the five members of the council present an in-depth presentation on several sections of the upcoming budget, asking for direction on areas that had deficits.
Haverlah said city departments had reviewed and proposed cuts in areas that could reduce or eliminate those deficits and asked the council for its guidance.
Among the options proposed for balancing the city’s solid waste budget was a proposed increase in landfill fees and adding $1 to the current monthly refuse collection fees.
A 1% rate adjustment that would add $120,000 in additional money to the water and sewer fund was also proposed.
In discussing the general fund, Haverlah talked about the need to reduce the deficits counsel had allowed in the past. Because the workshop meeting was running long, he asked the council for some leeway to work with the general fund numbers in the absence of specific guidance, which the council agreed to without objection.
At the start of the regular meeting, the council held four public hearings.
The council heard a request to amend the future land use plan for a property at 504 S. First St. The owner, Amr Abdelazeem, had previously sought to open a convenience store on the property, but several residents opposed the request based on concerns about traffic, noise and increased crime. Council members unanimously rejected the prior request.
But on Tuesday, no one spoke in opposition to Abdelazeem’s request to amend the land use plan from special area to medium use residential, and it was approved without objection.
They also approved rezoning the property to R-2, or two-family residential. Abdelazeem plans to develop the property into a duplex to service tenants who qualify to live there under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The council also approved an amendment to the future land use plan for a plat of more than 73 acres in the Big Divide area. Belton Engineering was seeking the amendment from low-density residential including retail and industry to low-density residential only. A seven-block, 212 lot development is planned for the property.
The final public hearing sought the rezoning of 7 acres of land in the Heartwood Park, Phase 1 development from single-family residential to planned development district.
WBW Development is seeking the change to gain some flexibility in how they deal with regulations that deal with floodplain management.
The council was assured that approving the rezoning would give the developer a chance to seek FEMA approval for its plans regarding lots that are in the floodplain and that nothing would be built without that approval.
Other action taken by the council included:
Approving a change to the city’s lease agreement with Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans. The city and the organization have agreed to change the lease for the property at 202 S. 4th St. so that the city council can renew the agreement for two years at a time, rather than the one-year renewals currently being done.
Received a quarterly update about utility administration that includes a report from Fathom representative Brad Drier. Drier touted improvements in customer service made by Fathom, including having 86% of all calls answered within one minute, and a resolution rate of 95.8% on a customer’s first call.
Decided to table a decision on a request by the Kempner Fire Department to create an emergency services district in Lampasas County that includes part of Copperas Cove’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The council discussed the proposal at length with Kempner Fire Chief Dan Hause, who said he needed the council’s approval in order to move forward with a plan to create the district. The area covered would pay a special tax that would raise $488,000 to help fund fire services. Though Copperas Cove residents would not be affected, the city might have to pay the fire district for assets if the city annexed property within the proposed district. The issue will come before council again on July 2.
Approved the appointment of Ron Nelson and Dustin Dewald to the Planning and Zoning Commission
Approved the final plat for the Creekside Hills, Phase III subdivision.
Approved amending the city’s fee schedule based the signing of House Bill 852 by Governor Greg Abbott. Because the bill no longer allows municipalities to use the cost of construction as the basis for setting the cost of permit fees, the city amended its fee schedule to comply with the new law.
Approved amending the city’s personnel improvement plan based on the hiring of four additional employees who will conduct street maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.