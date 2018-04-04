COPPERAS COVE — A former elected Copperas Cove official delivered some harsh comments during the City Council’s Citizens Forum on Tuesday night.
Former City Councilman Matthew Russell approached the podium to level a number of accusations against the current council members during the council’s regular meeting.
Russell brought up a letter dated March 29, 2018, from the Texas Ethics Commission, which fined Councilman Charlie Youngs $500 for failing to properly file his election financial reports.
Youngs acknowledged to the media during a break in the meeting that he had failed to timely file the required reports, and even filed the wrong form the first time when he did send them in.
Russell also accused the council of creating a “toxic environment” between the council and city staff by interfering with city staff, which is prohibited by law.
He added that the current council has exhibited “poor leadership” and that some of the interference included one councilman’s effort to influence the selection of an interim city manager.
“I doubt that anyone will resign,” Russell said. “You will need to be recalled.”
Russell addressed Mayor Frank Seffrood, asking him to take action. “The public is watching,” Russell said. “You were voted in to help move the city forward; your leadership skills are minimal. You need to fix the environment you have created or resign.”
Councilman James Pierce later asked that an agenda item be included for the next council meeting, to address the accusations of council members’ interference with city staff.
Council members David Morris and Kirby Lack supported Pierce’s request.
In other business:
The council unanimously approved the change to the rental fees for the Civic Center, reducing the full-day fee from $800 to $500. The potential for certain groups to request a discounted rental fee will be eliminated, as well.
A second public hearing elicited no comment about a proposed budget amendment impacting the general fund, drainage fund and municipal court technology fund in excess of $1 million.
The majority of those funds will go toward repairing a section of South 19th Street which has collapsed due to the deterioration of the underground corrugated metal piping. More than $11,000 will be paid to the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, and another $10,000 will purchase new computers for the municipal courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.