LOCAL GOVERNMENT

COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove’s third-party water billing service does not plan to begin charging the city $10 for each customer service call received in the near future.

Fathom representative Brad Drier gave the council its third quarterly update of the year during the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. Drier gave a PowerPoint presentation that showed Fathom has been taking an average of 2,911 calls per month from March through August. The company received the most calls in May, with 3,162, and the least calls in June, with 2,800.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

