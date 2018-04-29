The Copperas Cove City Council will vote on Tuesday to oppose increasing maximum transport haul weights on roads through the city.
A national campaign by the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is requesting local governments sign a letter to members of Congress highlighting the severe impacts that Double-33 trucks would have on local infrastructure and public safety.
The council’s vote would authorize Mayor Frank Seffrood to sign letters to both House and Senate representatives, as well as members of the Texas Legislature.
Another agenda item involves the council approving a release of funds from escrow to purchase Certificates of Convenience and Necessity from Kempner Water Supply Corporation.
In May 2005, the city entered into an agreement with Kempner Water Supply Corporation to purchase specific areas of Certificates of Convenience and Necessity, or the right to sell water.
In November 2013, the city began the Southwest Water Improvements project to be able to provide water to residential and commercial development for the Valley of Great Hills. In May 2015, the city contacted Kempner Water Supply Corporation requesting to purchase the CCN for the Valley of Great Hills.
On September 19, 2016, an escrow agreement was executed for the purchase value of the CCN in the amount of $114,418.50. On June 9, 2017, the city filed an application with the Public Utility Commission to purchase approximately 320.5 acres to serve the Valley of Great Hills.
On March 27, 2018, the Public Utility Commission approved the transaction to proceed. In order to complete the transfer, the city must release the escrowed funds to KWSC for the purchase of the CCN.
Also Tuesday, the council will continue discussing the proposed renovations to the city’s animal shelter. The project is estimated to cost $7.4 million, which would require a bond issue be approved by voters.
If the council proceeds with the project and a bond issue passed, the property tax impact would be 5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The Five Hills Art Guild will present their final report to the council, requesting a reimbursement of $6,810 from hotel and motel occupancy tax funds for expenses incurred as part of the “Go GREEN!” festival held March 16 and 17 at City Park.
During the workshop preceding the regular meeting, Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah will provide the council with updates to the city’s comprehensive plan. Topics will include economic development, future land use, and joint land usage.
On Wednesday, a joint meeting between the City Council and the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors will be held.
The meeting is a followup to the March 28 joint meeting between the two bodies, which continued an ongoing discussion about whether the EDC employees should be under the control and direction of the city.
The EDC was an independent entity until the City Council voted to bring them under city control as of Oct. 1, 2016. Since then, the EDC has had a number of interim directors, with hiring of a permanent director currently on hold.
All meetings take place at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St. Tuesday’s workshop will begin at 5 p.m. The regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday’s joint meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.
