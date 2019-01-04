COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council Thursday authorized a risk management team to negotiate a new electric supply contract that would start in 2027.
The city’s first meeting of the year was also its first following the death of Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died Dec. 28 at his home.
Following comments made by city councilmembers in remembrance of Mayor Seffrood, Cove Council was advised by representatives of L5E, a company that provides direction to Texas municipalities regarding utilities.
L5E will negotiate a contract with Reliant Energy for 4 cents or less per kilowatt-hour, which would take Copperas Cove through 2035.
In other business, the council unanimously supported the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Boundary Expansion Proposal, which would include the city.
The first election in 24 years was held this year. Old boundaries meant that only people in a part of Killeen could vote. Now, the board is proposing extending the boundaries, but eliminating the public’s right to vote. Approval from the state legislature is necessary.
Read the Sunday edition of the Herald for more comments in reflection of Mayor Seffrood, and for information regarding his funeral. More information on WCID will also be available in Sunday’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.