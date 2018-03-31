COPPERAS COVE — With multiple meetings on the calendar this week, the Copperas Cove City Council will tackle a long list of agenda items.
First up with be the workshop on Tuesday evening. City employees will be honored for their years of service, and Mayor Frank Seffrood will present four proclamations recognizing April as Sustainable Environment Month, and weeks during the month as Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week, Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and Stormwater Pollution Awareness Week.
The council will also receive an update on the capital improvement plan for the city parks and Hills of Cove Golf Course.
During the regular meeting that follows, the council will vote as part of the consent agenda to approve a payment of $42,165 to the Hill Country Transit District (the HOP) to cover the city’s share of operating expenses.
A second public hearing will take place regarding an amendment to the city’s budget in excess of $1 million for general fund, drainage fund and court technology fund expenditures.
The council is scheduled to vote on revisions to the fee schedule for the Copperas Cove Civic Center, which would reduce the rental fee from $800 per day to $500 per day, in the hope of increasing community usage of the facility.
The Economic Development Corporation will again present two performance agreements to the council. These two items died at the council’s March 20 meeting, because the language included in the documents needed to be revised. Those performance agreements will also be discussed by the council in closed executive session prior to the vote.
Another item for the executive session will be a discussion about the old city hall building at 507 S. Main Street. According to Kevin Keller, Cove public information officer, the building could be sold or demolished, depending on the council’s decision.
A planning session is scheduled Thursday for the City Council. During that meeting, the council will discuss the Personnel Improvement Plan, the Capital Outlay Plan and the Capital Improvement Plan and provide direction to city staff.
The council will also discuss the proposed budget for fiscal year 2019.
All meetings take place at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St. Tuesday’s workshop will begin at 5 p.m. The regular meeting will convene at 6 p.m. Thursday’s planning session will begin at 9 a.m.
