During the Copperas Cove City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, council members will review two proposals to perform a search for a new city manager.
The Request for Qualifications was advertised on March 16 and 20, with submissions due April 12.
CPS HR Consulting of Sacramento, California, submitted its qualification with a fixed flat fee of $16,000 plus up to $6,000 in reimbursable expenses and a four-month timeline.
Springsted/Waters Executive Recruitment of Addison, Texas, provided a qualifications, with an estimated timeline that would have a new city manager in place by mid-June.
The council will also consider approving nearly $10 million in certificates of obligation for capital outlay and capital improvement projects as part of the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget.
Among the projects that amount would cover are sidewalk improvements at The Narrows Industrial Park and on South Farm-to-Market 116 and the golf cart path renovation at the Hills of Cove Golf Course.
Two public hearings are listed on the council agenda, regarding rezoning of a .43-acre property on West Business 190 from residential to general retail, and the addition of Appendices F and G — Design Standards and Specifications and Standard Detail Drawings — to the city’s Code of Ordinances under Subdivisions.
The council will adjourn into executive session to consult the city attorney on the case of Kempner Water Supply Corporation vs. City of Copperas Cove, and a complaint against Marc Payne, city councilman, Place 6.
The City Council’s workshop will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, featuring proclamations for Lemonade Day and Relay for Life Day, and an update on utility administration services.
The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Both meetings take place at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.
