City offices

Copperas Cove City Hall is on South Main Street.

 Julie A. Ferraro | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council plans to consider a partnership with a Houston-based company in hopes of cutting the bills of local Oncor electric customers.

The council will hold a workshop meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.