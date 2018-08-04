A date for a vote on whether to continue or drop Phase 1 of a proposed renovation to U.S. Business Highway 190 could be decided by Copperas Cove councilmen Tuesday.
The proposed project, the first phase of which spans about 1.25 miles from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, would change the current configuration of three lanes in both directions with a center turn lane to two lanes in each direction with a median and intermittent turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes. If preliminary dates hold, construction could start in spring 2020 and be completed by summer 2021.
Several councilmen have expressed interest in disengaging with the project entirely. On July 17, Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah introduced a possible alternative to the current construction plans under design, which would include raised medians, controlled left turns, sidewalk improvements, dedicated bicycle lanes and retain three lanes of traffic in each direction.
Councilmen requested greater details on the proposed alternative. City staff will be prepared to present the alternative details at the Aug. 21 council meeting, according to Tuesday’s agenda.
Full details on the project may be viewed on a TxDOT webpage: www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/waco/business-us-190.html.
In other business, council will discuss several construction projects, currently unfunded, to submit to the Killeen–Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization (KTMPO) for the organization’s 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.
