The Copperas Cove City Council will have a light agenda Tuesday night with only two scheduled items.
Councilmembers will meet in closed session to deliberate an economic development negotiation referred to as “Project Etch.” No further details on this negotiation have been released to the public.
After closed session, the council will resume open session for possible action resulting from the discussion.
Prior to the council’s closed meeting, the results of Tuesday’s mayoral runoff will official be canvassed. The runoff race was between Mayor Frank Seffrood and challenger Azeita Taylor.
Unofficial results indicate that Seffrood, who gathered 581 votes, won with 53.35 percent against Taylor, who received 508 votes, or 46.65 percent. A total of 1,089 ballots were cast in the runoff election.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Technology Center at 508 S. 2nd St.
