Representatives from two firms who submitted Requests for Qualifications to perform the search for a new Copperas Cove city manager will give presentations to the City Council on Tuesday.
During the council workshop, Chuck Rohre from Springsted Waters and Melissa Asher of CPS HR Consulting will detail their company’s qualifications to do the search.
The council will vote during Tuesday’s regular meeting whether to accept either proposal.
The workshop will also include presentation of the Chief Tim Molnes Memorial Scholarships, and proclamations from Mayor Frank Seffrood.
The council will vote on moving forward with the Business 190 Improvement Project, which will cost the city over $1 million, funded by Certificates of Obligation.
The consent agenda for the regular meeting includes approving a reimbursement of $6,810 to the Five Hills Art Guild for expenses involved in March’s “GO GREEN!” festival.
Another consent agenda item would give police chief Eddie Wilson authority to deal with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for the 2018 Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program.
Among the remaining agenda items the council will consider are appointments to city advisory boards and the composition of the Subdivision Technical Advisory Committee.
The council will discuss and provide direction on the possibility of having an external audit of water meter functionality, in light of consistent complaints by city residents regarding inaccurate meter readings and utility bills.
A discussion will take place on updates to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which was reviewed at the May 1 meeting.
The workshop begins at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. Both meetings take place at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.
