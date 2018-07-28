In a continuation of budget planning, the Copperas Cove City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the city’s property tax rate.
The proposed tax rate for the included in the 2019 budget is $0.797908 per $100 property valuation, which is the same as the current rate. This value could fluctuate pending council discussion.
Public hearings on the tax rate are scheduled for Aug. 14 and 21. Council is expected officially adopt a tax rate on Sept. 4.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Technology Center located at 508 S. 2nd St.
