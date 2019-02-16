The Copperas Cove City Council on Tuesday will hear an update on the renovation to Business U.S. Highway 190.
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah will provide an update to the project, which council voted to proceed with in October.
An original plan proposed a lane reduction from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, down from three lanes to two lanes in each direction.
Following criticism from both residents and council members, new plans include no lane reductions, but at the cost of a narrower sidewalk.
On Tuesday, several residents attended a town hall on the project that was hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation in the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
The forum, which allowed residents to hear updates and voice opinions, was the second TxDOT held, with the first being held in May.
In other business, councilmembers will consider entering into an interlocal agreement with the Centex Fire & Arson Task Force for fire, arson and explosive detection, investigative and prosecutorial capabilities.
The agreement enables agencies who are already under mutual aid agreements with each other to provide the investigative resources and personnel for each other when requested.
