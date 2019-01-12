The Copperas Cove City Council is expected to officially order a special election for city mayor Tuesday.
Per the City Charter, a special election must be held before 120 days following the death of Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died of cancer Dec. 28 at the age of 79. Seffrood was elected Dec. 11 to his second term as mayor, defeating Azeita Taylor in a runoff election for the post.
After deliberation with city staff, the Secretary of State’s office and the Coryell County Elections Administrator, the date of April 27 was recommended for the special election, according to Tuesday’s agenda.
Early voting will occur April 10 through April 23.
In total, the special election will cost the city about $7,400, according to an invoice from the county election administrator.
All voting will take place at the Coryell County Justice Center, 210 South 1st St. in Copperas Cove.
The election’s filing period was not included in the agenda item.
In other business Tuesday, council will consider awarding a bid and authorizing the interim city manager to execute a contract with B-Corp Utilities for $296,707 worth of work on the city’s water infrastructure.
Tuesday’s council meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Technology Center, 508 S. 2nd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.