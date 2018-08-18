On Tuesday, the Copperas Cove City Council has the opportunity to approve suggested changes to a construction project that has proven divisive.
A proposed renovation to U.S. Business Highway 190 has drawn reactions from dozens of residents, many with clashing opinions on the future of the main highway running through the city.
Some opponents have said a raised median, spanning from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, will mean motorists bypass some businesses without being able to cross the road. Others have also complained about a proposed lane reduction.
On July 17, Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah introduced a possible alternative to the current construction plans under design, which would include raised medians, controlled left turns, sidewalk improvements, dedicated bicycle lanes and retain three lanes of traffic in each direction.
Councilmen will vote on whether to submit these changes to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Full details on the project may be viewed on a TxDOT webpage: www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/waco/business-us-190.html.
In other business, the second of two public hearings on the proposed tax rate for the fiscal 2019 budget will be held. The council has proposed a tax rate of 79.7908 cents per $100 property valuation, the same as the current rate.
Council will also discuss water, sewer, solid waste and drainage rates.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.
