Voters in Copperas Cove have started voting in the special election to determine the city’s next mayor. By the end of Monday, 251 people had cast ballots.
Early voting began last week and Election Day is April 27.
Joey Acfalle, Bradi Diaz, Ron Nelson and Brandi Weiand are running to replace former Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died Dec. 28.
Here are the voting totals provided Monday by Justin Carothers, the Coryell County tax assessor/collector and election administrator.
Day 1- 74
Day 2- 70
Day 3- 54
Day 4- 53
All voting is being held at the Coryell County Justice Center at 201 S. First St. Polling hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 16, 17, 18 and 22.
On April 23, polling hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polls will also be open on Election Day, April 27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
