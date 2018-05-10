COPPERAS COVE - With the coming of warmer weather, the Copperas Cove Farmers Market is again open.
The market's season began May 3, and will continue every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. through Oct. 25.
Some of the vendors setting up their booths are selling fresh vegetables, hand-made wood crafts, soaps and home-made jams, salsa and baked goods.
A new attraction this year is Prairie Dell Sausage, where Chris Bazar can be found selling 27 varieties of sausage, and cooking up the fixin's for sausage tacos on a grill.
Bradley Ware, who sells honey at his booth, is back for the second year. "Copperas Cove is doing a good job of making a success of this farmers market," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.