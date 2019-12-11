Cove water meters

A digital water meter from Fathom Water Management Inc. is seen in Copperas Cove. Fathom began exchanging the water meters Oct. 11, 2016. All old water meters were replaced with a new meter to connect with the Neptune E-Coder Advanced Meter Infrastructure System.

 Jacqueline Dowland | Herald

The city of Copperas Cove and Fathom, the company that handles water billing for the city, will officially end their partnership Dec. 17. Customer service phone lines and online payment options will remain active until Friday, the city said in a news release this week.

City staff is working with other vendors to create agreements which will be presented to City Council during a Special City Council Meeting on Thursday.

