The Copperas Cove Fire Department announced it is conducting specialized wildfire training today at the site of the future Fire Station No. 4 near the intersection of Constitution Drive and Charles Tillman Way.
The department is conducting a prescribed burn on the property in order “to gain further knowledge and experience with alternate methods for controlling wildfires,” according to a statement from Deputy Chief Gary D. Young.
Firefighters will be creating control lines and will be using drip torches to create fire burn out lines.
The training will last until about noon.
“Sufficient fire department personnel and fire apparatus will be on hand during the training in order to ensure that no fires that are started grow out of control,” Young said.
The fires that will be started will create a minimal amount of smoke. The department says residents in the area have no need for alarm.
