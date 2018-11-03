COPPERAS COVE — Many employees of the Copperas Cove Fire Department were in action Saturday morning. Several fire trucks and ambulances rolled out, and a fire hose unleashed torrents of water.
There just wasn’t a fire.
CCFD hosted an open house Saturday, in which employees of the department greeted several who explored the fire station. Several dozen who came from 9 a.m. to noon got a hands-on experience with fire department gear. Kids got to hop into the fire engines and various EMS vehicles.
Particularly eager children also got a chance to spray the hose.
“We’ve had a few kids spray other kids accidentally,” said Hunter Smith, a paramedic who has been with the department for about six years.
Smith said the goal of the event was to give the community a firsthand look at what all goes into ensuring fire safety for the more than 32,000 residents of Copperas Cove.
One of those residents, Kendra Rodgers, took her daughter, Kerri, along with her to the fire department.
“We’re out here to learn more about fire safety,” Rodgers said, as her daughter sprayed the hose at a target fashioned like a house on fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.