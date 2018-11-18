COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of Copperas Cove High School students, family, and friends gathered Saturday evening for a candlelight walk at Ogletree Gap Park to help bring awareness to one of the leading causes of death among teenagers — suicide.
Part of a nationwide campaign by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Cove school’s DECA student group organized the event. DECA is a national organization that “prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.”
Charlotte Heinze, a marketing teacher and the DECA sponsor at Cove High, said the 123-member club decided it is important to help bring attention to what experts say is the third-leading cause of death — behind accidents and homicide — for young people age 15 to 24.
“We have a lot of young adults, teens, even kids who are 10, 11, 12, who are taking their lives, and I think this is an important message to put out — to tell them there are people out there who can help you. There are resources that can help you,” Heinze said. “We want to make this an annual event, so that people get to know more about this problem. We need to be able to recognize it, and help people when they need it.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of teen suicides has increased in recent years.
Statistics show 19.3 percent of high school students have contemplated killing themselves; 14.5 percent have made actual plans for committing suicide; and 900,000 youths planned suicide during episodes of major depression.
Among adults in the United States, suicide is the fourth-leading cause of deaths for those between the ages of 15 and 64, and the 10th leading cause of death overall. More than 50 percent of people who kill themselves suffer major depression, which affects 25 million Americans each year, according to AFSP.
