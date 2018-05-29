The City of Copperas Cove announced Tuesday the hire of a new director of planning.
Robert “Bobby” Lewis began his employment on May 14, according to the announcement. Lewis has more than 38 years of experience working for both city and county government agencies, as well as private land development and telecommunication businesses.
His areas of expertise include community development, project management, utility infrastructure, urban planning, zoning, land use and more.
Lewis last worked for Mobilitie, where he served as permitting manager for 32 city and county agencies for the deployment of small-cell wireless utility infrastructure.
His accomplishments include receiving first place for comprehensive planning for rural communities by the California Chapter of the American Planning Association, where he served as development services director for Merced County, California.
Lewis was born in Merced, California, and traveled the world as a military dependent. Although he moved 23 times before age 17, he spent summers working on his grandparent’s watermelon farm from age 8 until after college graduation.
Lewis holds a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.
A welcome reception will be held from 4 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, in the Council Chambers, 508 S. 2nd St.
Lewis works at City Hall, 914 S. Main St., Suite G, and can be contacted at rlewis@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
Questions should be directed to Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
