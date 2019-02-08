The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and the Central Texas Council of Governments will host a regional household hazardous waste collection event this month.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Copperas Cove Transfer Station, 2605 South Farm-to-Market 116. Residents from Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties may take advantage of the collection. Participants will be required to show proof of residency prior to dumping.
Questions may be directed to the solid waste department at 254-547-4242
