COPPERAS COVE — For Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Copperas Cove, residents marched, dished out scholarships and honored those who have served the public.
The Bible Way Ministry Baptist church hosted this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration sponsored by the Copperas Cove MLK Commemoration Committee.
This year’s theme for the annual celebration: “Standing for Truth, Justice and Equality.”
“I am happy to be here celebrating Dr. King’s birthday and to be the keynote speaker,” said Joseph Burns, superintendent of Copperas Cove Independent School District.
The annual Martin Luther King birthday celebration was kicked off with a less than a mile march that began at First Step Child Care Center and ended at the Bible Way Ministry Baptist.
The march of over 60 people included residents from the local community, members of the Five Hills pageant along with other members from local organizations.
While this celebration was to honor King’s legacy and the work he did to help bridge race relations and stand-up for justice for all; Monday’s celebration also paid tribute to the late mayor of Copperas Cove, Frank Seffrood.
Seffrood died after a battle with cancer Dec. 28. His wife, Rita Seffrood, was presented with a plaque for her husband’s longtime dedication to Copperas Cove.
This year the annual commemoration committee awarded five area youth with scholarships to assist in the pursuant of their academic goals.
The 2019 scholarship recipients include George Crump from Killeen High School, and Ashley Wilson, Luke Avritt, Nazhoni Wyss, and Alexis Grasso from Copperas Cove High School.
Funds for the scholarships are provided from individual contributions.
“Choosing to carry yourself with resilience will be the best thing you can do to be successful in your new college and collegiate environment,” said Jessica Lewis, a 2012 scholarship winner and 2015 Baylor graduate.
“Your environment may change but that doesn’t mean that you magically will, you have to be intentional in putting in the work to better yourself,” Lewis told the scholarship recipients.
Burns implored those in attendance that it is important for the message to rooted in God’s words.
“It doesn’t matter where you are coming from folks, it’s where you’re headin,” Burn said to the scholarship winners and those in attendance at event.
